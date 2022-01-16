Court directs DVAC to probe complaint against police inspector

TIRUPPUR

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Tiruppur, recently directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to investigate a corruption complaint levelled against an Inspector of Police.

Chief Judicial Magistrate V. Pugazhenthi ordered the DVAC, Tiruppur, on January 11 to investigate a complaint received against Inspector Elango attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of Tiruppur city police.

Sources said that a Tiruppur-based advocate, Pa. Vijay Anand, lodged a complaint against Elango to the DVAC in 2020. The complainant had alleged that the Inspector earned money disproportionate to his known sources of income. He later forwarded the complaint to the Director of DVAC. With no action being taken, Mr. Anand lodged a petition before the CJM court, along with documents to support his allegations.

The court directed the DVAC to investigate the complaint as per the procedures of Prevention of Corruption Act and submit a report on March 14, 2022.