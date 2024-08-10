Court directive on permissible tenure for post of principal puts managements of several self-financing arts colleges in a fix 

Managements of several self-financing arts and science colleges affiliated to Bharathiar University find themselves in a spot in the wake of the latest High Court directive equating these institutions with government-aided colleges for the purpose of abiding by the maximum permissible tenure of 10-years for holding the post of Principal.

At least 15 principals of self-financing colleges who had served in the position for more than 10 years will now have to be replaced, in tune with the High Court directive, Bharathiar University sources said.

In the verdict pronounced on August 7, High Court Judge Justice G.K. Ilanthiraivan said outer time limit fixed as per the UGC regulations and the Government Order of Higher Education department were applicable to the self-financing colleges as well.

Principals of a couple of self-financing colleges in Coimbatore who had served more than 10 years in the post had reasoned out that the government order was applicable only to government-aided colleges.

The petitioners wanted to continue in the post, citing the regulations of UGC dated July 18, 2018, that permits higher educational institutions to have teachers in service after superannuation till 70 years.

And, the Higher Education Department has made it clear that a principal can be appointed for five years, and the tenure is extendable for another period of five years. After 10 years of tenure, the principal has to join his parent organisation with designation as professor.

The GO No. 325 Higher Education Department states that no retired teacher after the age of 62 years can be appointed in any statutory or even non-statutory position in universities/colleges.

Also, as per UGC regulations, teachers such as Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Senior Professor are only re-employed on contract appointment beyond the age of superannuation and there is no reference about maximum age of principals in self-financing colleges.

UGC Regulations 2.3.2 states that subject to the availability of vacant positions and fitness, teachers such as Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor only may be re-employed on contract appointment beyond the age of superannuation as applicable to the university concerned.

The UGC regulations dated July 18, 2018, were adopted by the University Syndicate on February 12, 2021, and communication was issued to all the affiliated colleges.

Citing the High Court verdict, K. Vasanth, president of Bharathiar University Teachers’ Association, exhorted the varsity to comply with it and prevail upon affiliated self-financing colleges to follow suit.