Court declares Veerappan associate as proclaimed offender

In a case related to the abduction of Kannada actor Rajkumar and three others in 2000, the Third Judicial Magistrate Court has recently declared forest brigand Veerappan’s associate, G. Ramesh, aged 57, of Cuddalore, as a proclaimed offender. Ramesh, who has been absconding for the last 24 years, has been asked to appear in court on October 10.

The actor was kidnapped from his ancestral home in Doddagajanur in the Talavadi hills on July 30, 2000, by Veerappan and his associates, and captive for 108 days. The Talavadi police registered a case of abduction against 14 people, including Veerappan, Sethukuli Govindan, and Chandre Gowda. Later, the case was transferred to the CB-CID.

On October 18, 2004, during ‘Operation Cocoon’, three accused individuals were killed in firing by the Special Task Force. The CB-CID filed a charge sheet against 11 people, including Ramesh. One of the accused, C. Mallu, died during the trial, while Ramesh went into hiding. On September 26, 2018, a court in Gobichettipalayam acquitted all nine remaining accused in the case.

The case was in trial and the CB-CID told the court that despite sending summons many times, the accused did not appear. Though a warrant was issued, the police could not trace him and Judicial Magistrate M. Afzal Fathima declared him a proclaimed offender. The accused was asked to appear in the court on October 10.

