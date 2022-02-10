Court cancels conditional bail given to accused in Farooq murder case

COIMBATORE

10 February 2022 23:40 IST

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Coimbatore, on Thursday cancelled the conditional bail that was given to Sadam Hussain, one of the accused involved in the murder of Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam functionary and rationalist H. Farooq in 2017.

Sources said that District Judge R. Sakthivel cancelled the bail of Hussain after he failed to comply with bail conditions. Hussain surrendered before the court and he was remanded in judicial custody.

Advertising

Advertising

Farooq, a scrap dealer from Bilal Estate, was hacked to death by a group of men on the road near Corporation’s sewage farm at Ukkadam on the night of March 16, 2017, a few days after he made rationalist posts and those questioning the existence of the god on Facebook. His throat was slit and the body had nearly 18 stabs.

The police arrested six persons, namely Sadam Hussain, Anshath, Shamsudheen, Abdul Munaf, Jaffar of Podanur and Akram Sindhaa of Ukkadam for the murder.

The Crime Branch CID’s Special Investigation Division (CB-CID SID) took over the investigation and Hussain obtained conditional bail from the Madras High Court in 2018.

Sources said that Hussain appeared at the CB-CID SID office on a daily basis for four months in 2018 and later moved the High Court for relaxation of conditions.

The court relaxed the bail conditions on August 9, 2018 and he was directed to appear at the CB-CID SID office on every Saturday. However, according to sources, he failed to follow the conditions and he was involved in two criminal cases.

Special Public Prosecutor T.A. Selvaraj recently filed a petition before the District Court seeking cancellation of bail. The court cancelled the conditional bail of Hussain as per powers granted by the High Court.