Court appoints judicial commissioner to study eviction

The Judicial Magistrate – I has appointed a senior lawyer as judicial commissioner to study action taken by Forest, Police and Revenue personnel during the eviction from forest areas near Panamarathupatti on Monday.

Hearing a petition filed by A.C. Murugeshan and a few villagers from Surayoor near Panamarathupatti, the Court appointed P. Rajaram as judicial commissioner. The Court directed the judicial commissioner to visit the place of dispute, record statements of villagers who were dwelling in the disputed land, record statement of related officials and submit a report before the Court within 10 days. The petitioners alleged that officials have violated Supreme Court order and they have been evicted even before stipulated time provided by Court.

In a joint operation carried out by district forest department, revenue and police, officials removed over 25 huts constructed inside reserve forest premises near Panamarathupatti here on Monday. According to Forest department officials, the huts were constructed in the boundary of two reserve forest areas, Jaragumalai and Jalluthumalai and they were evicted in accordance with Court orders.

Mr. Rajaram visited the place of dispute on Tuesday and recorded the statements of villagers and also recorded action taken by officials to evict the villagers from the place. He visited the locations were huts were constructed inside in the forest and agricultural fields.