Court acquits PMK cadre in actor car attack case

Staff Reporter Salem
August 30, 2022 21:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mettur Court acquitted PMK cadre, including Mettur MLA S. Sadhasivam, for attacking actor Kushboo’s car in 2005 while she came to the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2005, a case was filed against Ms. Kushboo on behalf of PMK regarding her comment about pre-marital sex, in an interview. When she came to Mettur to appear before the court on November 16, 2005, PMK cadre attacked her car. The Mettur police registered a case against 41 PMK cadre. On Monday, the court acquitted all the accused in the case due to lack of evidence against them. During the course of the trial, seven cadre died.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app