Court acquits PMK cadre in actor car attack case

The Mettur Court acquitted PMK cadre, including Mettur MLA S. Sadhasivam, for attacking actor Kushboo’s car in 2005 while she came to the court.

In 2005, a case was filed against Ms. Kushboo on behalf of PMK regarding her comment about pre-marital sex, in an interview. When she came to Mettur to appear before the court on November 16, 2005, PMK cadre attacked her car. The Mettur police registered a case against 41 PMK cadre. On Monday, the court acquitted all the accused in the case due to lack of evidence against them. During the course of the trial, seven cadre died.