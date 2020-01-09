Court accepts CBI’s closure report in DSP Vishnupriya case

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Coimbatore, handling cases of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday accepted the second closure report filed by the agency on its investigation into the death of former Tiruchengode Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Vishnupriya, which said that it was a case of suicide and there was no act of abetment involved.

CJM A.S. Ravi also dismissed the petition filed by the parents of Vishnupriya challenging the second closure report in November 2019.

The CBI had submitted its fist report seeking closure of the case in May 2018 stating that the DSP had ended her life.

Vishnupriya's parents M. Ravi and B. Kalaiselvi filed a petition challenging the report, stating that it had several contradictions and the CBI had merely reproduced the report filed by CB-CID, which had previously investigated the case.

Accepting the petition and dismissing the closure report, the court in December 2018 ordered the CBI to continue the investigation. The agency submitted its report on August 28, 2019 again seeking closure of the case, stating it was a case of suicide.

However, the deceased officer's parents submitted a petition on November 7, 2019 objecting the report.

They argued that the CBI failed to comply with certain conditions put forward by the court when it ordered the agency to continue the investigation after dismissing the first report.

The proceedings in the case concluded on January 7 with the court examining the DSP's parents and five police officers -- two DSPs, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, an Assistant Superintendent of Police and an Inspector -- under Section 164 of Cr.PC.

Defence counsel P.R. Arulmozhi said that the parents would now have to move a Sessions Court or the High Court to seek a revision of the CJM court's order.