Courier delivery man held for stealing jewellery in Erode

A 26-year-old courier delivery man was arrested by the police on charges of stealing gold jewellery from a house at Nanjai Uthukuli in Modakkurichi taluk in Erode district on Wednesday. Madhan, 31, of Thalaivar Nagar, along with his wife visited Tiruchengode and returned home on September 9. He found the front door lock of his house broken and the jewellery in the almirah missing. He lodged a complaint with the Modakkurichi police who arrested Arun of Nochipalayam in 46 Pudur panchayat. The jewellery was recovered and a two-wheeler was seized by police. He told the police that he suffered loss in share market and hence, committed the crime.

Woman killed in accident in Erode

A 20-year-old woman, married for six months, was crushed under the wheels of a minibus and died on the spot at Panneerselvam Park in Erode on Wednesday. Priya of Surampatti Anicut area was married to Praveen Kumar, 24, and was working in a textile showroom on R.K.V. Road. Praveen Kumar was riding the two-wheeler, with Priya on the pillion. The accident took place when the bus driver attempted to overtake the two-wheeler and hit the vehicle. In the impact, both fell on the road and Priya was caught under the wheels. Praveen Kumar escaped unhurt. Erode Town police sent the body to District Headquarters Hospital. Inquiry is on with the driver and conductor of the bus.

Man’s body found in vehicle in Erode

The body of a man with his throat slit was found in a vehicle parked near V.O.C. vegetable market in Erode on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, Manoj, 32, of Karnataka, had unloaded vegetables from his vehicle in the market and parked the vehicle near the market and slept in it. In the morning, he found the body and alerted Erode North police station. The body was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for an autopsy. Inquiry is on to identify the victim.

Security guard killed in accident in Namakkal

A 50-year-old security guard at the Government Hospital in Tiruchengodu was killed on the spot after being hit by a crane in Tiruchengodu on Tuesday night. A temporary worker at the hospital, Shanmugamoorthy of Morur Karadu was returning home on his two-wheeler when he was hit by the crane. He suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Tiruchengodu Town police sent the body to the government hospital.