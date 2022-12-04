Couple sustains injuries in bear attack in Salem

December 04, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A couple sustained injuries after a bear attacked them on Saturday evening.

K. Ramakannan (50) of Perandur, near Kalvarayan Hills, is a farmer. His wife is R. Theerthammal (45). On Saturday, the couple took their cattle for grazing and locked the cattle in the shed in the evening. While they were heading home, a bear that came out of the forest attacked Theerthammal. On seeing this, Ramakannan tried to rescue her, but the bear attacked him as well. The villagers rushed to the spot after hearing their screams, and the bear fled into the forest.

In the attack, Theerthammal sustained a fracture in her hand and Ramakannan sustained injuries in his hands and shoulder. The couple was admitted to the Attur Government Hospital. Attur Forest Department officials are monitoring the movement of the bear.

