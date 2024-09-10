GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Couple, son arrested by EOW police for cheating investors in Tiruppur

Published - September 10, 2024 06:10 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A couple and their son who were on the run after allegedly cheating investors of their deposits were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Tiruppur police on Tuesday.

Muthiah (48), Manju (48) and Kiran Kumar (26) had, by floating a few firms and promising 200 percent returns, deceived investors into depositing over ₹7 crore. They then went into hiding.

Acting on the case registered based on complaints lodged by the affected investors, the police arrested the three persons and had them remanded in judicial custody.

The EOW team is on the look out for four other persons named as accused in the case.

September 10, 2024 06:10 pm IST

