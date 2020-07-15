Couple share bank details over phone, lose ₹68,000

ERODE

15 July 2020 23:01 IST

A couple was cheated to the tune of ₹ 68,000 after they shared their debit card details over phone to unknown persons who introduced themselves as bank managers.

Murugesan (45) of Valliyampalayam in Sivagiri, in his complaint to the Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, said that on July 13 he received a call on his mobile phone from a person who introduced himself as the manager of the bank in which he holds a savings account. The caller obtained details of his debit card and pin number and later Murugesan received an SMS that ₹ 18,000 had been debited from his account.

His wife Vidhya (35) also received a similar call and she shared her bank details. Later, ₹ 50,000 was debited from her account. Together they lost ₹ 68,000. The complaint was forwarded to the Cyber Crime Branch.