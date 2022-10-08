Couple sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
October 08, 2022 20:13 IST

The Namakkal District Mahila Court on Friday sentenced a couple to life imprisonment for murdering a woman.

According to the police, C. Soundarya (22) of Villipalayam near Paramathi separated from her husband Chelladurai with her four-year-old child following a family dispute. She stayed at her parents home. At that time, she developed a relationship with M. Suriya (23) of Paramathi Velur, and they both started to live in Tiruppur district. After coming to know about this, Suriya’s father, P. Manoharan and mother M. Sumathi took the couple to the village again. His parents forced Soundarya to separate from their son because she belonged to another caste. But she continued to live with Suriya.

Meanwhile, on August 14, 2016, Suriya’s parents took Soundarya with them, beat her to death, and buried the body in a brick kiln. Following their daughter’s disappearance, in November 2016, Soundarya’s parents lodged a complaint with Paramathi Velur Police. The police registered a case and arrested Manoharan and Sumathi and remanded them in prison.

The court found the couple guilty and sentenced them to life in jail. The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 fine on each. Following the verdict, the couple lodged in prison.

