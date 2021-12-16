Couple seeks protection

Marudhamalai Balaji Nagar resident Karuppasamy and his wife Lakshmi went to the Coimbatore Collectorate with their household goods on a goods carrier on Wednesday seeking protection.

The couple told the police personnel on duty that Karuppasamy’s brother was threatening their peaceful existence in the locality, had burnt their thatched roof house. Along with the house their documents and children’s books were burnt.

They were left to fend for themselves and had nowhere to go, the couple said and sought a solution to their problem.

On learning about the couple’s plight, the police personnel removed the vehicle from the spot after taking them to the Revenue Department officials.

Sources said the officials were inquiring into their complaint.