Couple rope in NGO to collect wedding gifts

Post-doctoral scientist Akshaya Ravichandran’s wedding to Tejasvi Kambhampati in Coimbatore last month marked the beginning of two journeys for her – one, on the personal front as a wife; and, two as a person commitment to environment conservation.

She began her second journey by inviting guests to contribute to water conservation NGO Kovai Kulangal Padhukaapu Amaipu (organisation to conserve Coimbatore water bodies), instead of gifts for the couple.

“A note on gifts – On this wonderful day we would love to share our happiness with our society. We have invited Kovai Kulangal Padhukaapu Amaipu, (www.kovaikulanga.org) a local NGO dedicated to reviving our water bodies, who will be present at the venue. We humbly request you to join us in donating to the cause instead of gifts,” read the invitation Ms. Ravichandran’s ophthalmologist father B. Ravichandran and mother Sujatha Ravichandran sent out to guests.

“At my daughter's request, I had the invitation printed on eco-friendly paper with seeds embedded. I had told the guests what they had to to with the invitations, wet and plant it so that the embedded seeds take roots,” says the doctor.

The donation received amounted to ₹ 1.25 lakh from 111 guests, says the Amaipu’s R. Manikandan..“The platform the wedding provided for so many guests to know about our work, the enquiries that followed and, above all, the recognition of good work.”

But why the water conservation NGO and not any other? “My daughter, during the course of our almost daily conversation, made it clear that my wife and I chose a local, start-up NGO and not a well-established one. This must be sometime in March-April 2019 and that is when an article on the Amaipu in The Hindu Metro Plus caught my wife's attention,” recalls Mr. Ravichandran.

After learning about the choice of NGO, Ms. Ravichandran, who is at the Texas A&M University, U.S., learnt about organisation, saw its social media profile and thereafter checked with friends in Coimbatore to confirm the choice.