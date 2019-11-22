Couple reunited with child

A couple, who petitioned the Collector on Monday alleging that their male child was taken away by the girl’s parents, was reunited with the baby on Friday.

Raja and R.Meena from Nainampatti here eloped from the village almost two years ago to Tiruppur and worked at a garment firm after marriage. Around four months ago, the couple had a son and Meena, who was unwell after delivery, was referred to various hospitals. Her family brought her to a private hospital in Salem for better treatment. Once she recovered, Meena’s parents allegedly told her that her husband and son died and forced her to marry again.

However, she escaped from her parents’ house and went back to her husband in Tiruppur. On Monday, the couple submitted the petition after knowing that the baby was given away to a couple in Chennai.

Following the complaint, Attayampatti police conducted an inquiry and rescued the child from Villupuram. The child was reunited with the couple at the Collectorate on Friday in the presence of social welfare officers.