Couple, relative killed in accident at Kangeyam

Three persons, a couple and their relative, were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling collided with a truck at Kangeyam in Tiruppur district early on Sunday.
The Kangeyam police have identified the deceased as Muthuraj (28) of Sathyamangalam in Erode district, his wife Kiruba (22), and her cousin Priya (17).
According to the police, Muthuraj had been living with his wife at Kallangadu in Tiruppur.
On Saturday night, the three persons left Kallandadu for Thanjavur on a motorcycle to attend a family function.
The motorcycle collided with a truck laden with cement at Bagavathipalayam junction on Kangeyam – Karur road at 12.15 a.m., said the police.
While Muthuraj and Kiruba died on the spot, Priya died without responding to treatment at the Government Hospital, Kangeyam.
The police have registered a case against Annamalai of Tirupattur, the driver of the lorry.
