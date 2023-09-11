ADVERTISEMENT

Couple on two-wheeler killed in accident in Erode

September 11, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - ERODE

Police said the two were returning from a relative’s wedding, when a private school van hit their vehicle on the Thingalur – Perundurai Road

The Hindu Bureau

 

A couple was killed after their two-wheeler was hit by a private school van in Sellappampalayam Pirivu on the Thingalur – Perundurai Road in Erode district on Monday. 

The victims were identified as Sundaraj, 55, a tailor and his wife Palaniyammal, 50, of V. Mettupalayam in Seenapuram, near Perundurai.

The incident took place when they were returning to their hometown after attending a relative’s wedding in Gobichettipalayam. Sundaraj was riding the vehicle while Palaniyammal was riding pillion. When they were nearing a junction, the van coming in the opposite direction, hit their vehicle. In the impact, both suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kavundapadi police sent the bodies to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai for post-mortem examinations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US