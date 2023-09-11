HamberMenu
Couple on two-wheeler killed in accident in Erode

Police said the two were returning from a relative’s wedding, when a private school van hit their vehicle on the Thingalur – Perundurai Road

September 11, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 

A couple was killed after their two-wheeler was hit by a private school van in Sellappampalayam Pirivu on the Thingalur – Perundurai Road in Erode district on Monday. 

The victims were identified as Sundaraj, 55, a tailor and his wife Palaniyammal, 50, of V. Mettupalayam in Seenapuram, near Perundurai.

The incident took place when they were returning to their hometown after attending a relative’s wedding in Gobichettipalayam. Sundaraj was riding the vehicle while Palaniyammal was riding pillion. When they were nearing a junction, the van coming in the opposite direction, hit their vehicle. In the impact, both suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The Kavundapadi police sent the bodies to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai for post-mortem examinations.

