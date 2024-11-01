ADVERTISEMENT

Couple murdered over property dispute in Krishnagiri

Published - November 01, 2024 07:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple were hacked to death by the husband’s brother over a property dispute here in Thalaivirichan Kottai village in Uthangarai. The double murder took place on Thursday night, in the presence of their two children.

According to the police, the victims Marimuthu (37) and his wife Rukmani(27) had a festering dispute over property with Marimuthu’s brother and the accused Murugan and his wife Sivaranjani.

The brothers had a settlement of inheritance and Marimuthu had recently received a subsidy for the house under the Chief Minister’s housing scheme. Marimuthu and Rukmani had started construction under the scheme. The victims along with their daughters, aged eight and three, were visiting the construction site when the incident happened.

According to the police, Murugan and his wife intercepted the couple and Murugan hacked them one after the other. Samalpatty police registered a case and are on the lookout for the absconding accused.

