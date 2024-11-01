GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple murdered over property dispute in Krishnagiri

Published - November 01, 2024 07:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple were hacked to death by the husband’s brother over a property dispute here in Thalaivirichan Kottai village in Uthangarai. The double murder took place on Thursday night, in the presence of their two children.

According to the police, the victims Marimuthu (37) and his wife Rukmani(27) had a festering dispute over property with Marimuthu’s brother and the accused Murugan and his wife Sivaranjani.

The brothers had a settlement of inheritance and Marimuthu had recently received a subsidy for the house under the Chief Minister’s housing scheme. Marimuthu and Rukmani had started construction under the scheme. The victims along with their daughters, aged eight and three, were visiting the construction site when the incident happened.

According to the police, Murugan and his wife intercepted the couple and Murugan hacked them one after the other. Samalpatty police registered a case and are on the lookout for the absconding accused.

Published - November 01, 2024 07:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.