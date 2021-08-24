Couple killed in road accident in Salem

Salem

24 August 2021 22:19 IST

Their two daughters and a grandson suffered injuries

A couple was killed and their daughters and grandson suffered injuries in a road accident near Theevatipatti during the late hours of Monday.

The police identified the deceased as Ponmalai (60) his wife Shakunthala (58), and the injured as Shobana (39), Nithyakumari (29) and Shobana’s son Mithran (5), all residents of Hosur.

The police said that the five were returning in a car to Hosur from Venandhur in Namakkal.

A truck that had fatally knocked down an elderly destitute near Thoppur bus stand on the Salem-Bengaluru Highway was parked on the roadside and the body was still on the road.

While nearing Thoppur bus stand, Ponmalai saw the body and to avoid running over it, took a sharp left turn and the car rammed the truck.

Passers-by and the public pulled out the family from the car and within in a short while, the car caught fire. According to the police, Ponmalai and Shakunthala died on the way to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. Nithyakumari was shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru. Shobana and Mithran were taken to a hospital in Coimbatore for treatment. Superintendent of Police M.Sree Abhinav visited the accident spot. Theevatipatti police have registered a case.