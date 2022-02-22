Couple killed in accident in Avinashi

A man and his wife were killed in a car accident in Avinashi late on Monday.

According to the police, Manikanda Boopathy (29) and his wife Pallavi (26) were returning home in a car after attending a marriage. As they approached Palangarai near Avinashi, the husband, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle and it hit an information board. He died on the spot.

Pallavi, who was rushed to a hospital, was declared dead on arrival, according to the police. The Avinashi police registered a case.