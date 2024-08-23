GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Couple injured in chain-snatching incident in Salem

Published - August 23, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A couple fell on the road from the two-wheeler they were travelling and was injured during a chain-snatching incident on Thursday evening.

Murugan (48), a resident of Seshanchavadi near Vazhapadi in Salem district, a casual labourer and his wife, Sumathi, were going to Vazhapadi by bike. When they reached the Muthampatti railway gate, two burglars came in another bike and snatched the mangalsutra worn by the woman.

In the attempt, the couple fell on the road and sustained injuries. Local residents took the couple to the Vazhapadi government hospital. The Vazhapadi police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

Salem

0 / 0
