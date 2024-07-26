Couple in Tiruppur fined ₹13,000 for risky bike ride; video of the act posted on social media goes viral

A couple in a relationship, who had filmed a risky ride on a high-end motorcycle recently and posted the video on their social media account, have been fined ₹13,000 by the Traffic Division of Avinashi police.

The action followed instructions from the office of Director General of Police, after netizens had tweeted the video and comments on the official twitter page of the top police official. The police had confiscated the bike and stationed it in the Avinashi Police Station earlier this week.

The Yamaha R15 Sports Bike that Ramar of Periyayipalayam and Preethi had used for filming the act of the latter riding the bike with the former seated on the fuel tank last week end was released after Ramar had paid the cumulative fine amount of ₹13,000 for the violations registered under Motor Vehicle Act 1969.

Ramar was fined ₹5,000 for letting Preethi ride the motorbike without licence, and the latter was also fined the same amount for riding without licence. Each was imposed a fine of ₹1,000 for riding without helmet. Yet another fine of ₹1,000 was imposed for the risky ride depicting Ramar sitting on the fuel tank and Preethi riding the motorbike with just one hand, off and on. The video, the police said, was recorded along the bypass road close to Shriram Automall in Avinashi limits.

The Investigating Officer, Traffic Wing, Inspector Sakthivel said an undertaking was obtained from Ramar in the presence of his family members that he would refrain from indulging in such acts in future.

Under the Motor Vehicle Act, the offenders were considered violators and not accused, and hence, the case did not warrant the presence of Preethi at the police station, official sources added.