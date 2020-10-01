Couple hit by train dies in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

01 October 2020 23:14 IST

An elderly couple were killed when a train hit them in an alleged bid to die by suicide near Vanjipalayam here on Thursday.

According to the Government Railway Police (Tiruppur), Thangavel (68) and his wife Radhamani (53) were from Dharapuram and were at a railway track near Vanjipalayam at around 8 a.m. when the Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Janshatabdi Special train hit them, leading to their death on the spot.

Upon receiving information from residents, the Government Railway Police personnel visited the spot. The bodies were sent to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Thangavel was running a lodge in Dharapuram. Although some of the relatives and eyewitnesses claimed that the death was by suicide, the police said the cause of death could be ascertained only after investigation.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.