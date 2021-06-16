Couple held with ganja in Coimbatore

The Peelamedu police arrested a couple on charges of possessing 2.25 kg of ganja on Tuesday. The arrested were M. Suryaprakash (21) from Nehru Nagar in Coimbatore and his partner B. Vinothini (21) aka Thamanna from Virudhunagar district. According to the police, a patrol team found the couple in suspicious circumstances on Veeriyampalayam road on Tuesday. A bag carried by them had 2.25 kg of ganja, the police said. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.