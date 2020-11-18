Couple held for stealing jewellery from showroom in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

18 November 2020

The Kattoor police arrested a couple hailing from Kerala on charges of stealing 32.37 gram chain from a jewellery showroom on Cross Cut Road in the city on Sunday.

N. Suthish (38) from Alappuzha district in Kerala and his wife Shani (31) were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the manager of the showroom.

Police said that the couple came to the showroom on Sunday evening and checked a few pieces of jewellery on the pretext of buying. After the couple left the showroom, the salesperson found that a 32.37 gram chain was missing.

The jewellery management checked the CCTV visuals and found that the couple had stolen the chain. The showroom staff traced the couple to the parking area of a nearby textile showroom.

They handed over the couple to the Kattoor police who arrested them.

Two women held with 1.3 kg ganja

The Sulur police arrested two women on charges of possessing 1.3 kg ganja on Monday. The arrested have been identified as Rubi Devi (34) and Vindu Devi (40), both natives of Bihar. Police said that the two women had come here with their husbands seeking job. The police got a tip-off that the women were selling ganja at Muthugoundenpudur near Sulur. They inspected the houses of the two women and seized 1.3 kg ganja. The accused were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.