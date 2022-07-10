Couple held for dowry harassment case in Salem

The Suramangalam police on Sunday arrested a couple on charges of dowry harassment.

According to the police, T. Dhanusri (26) of Mullai Nagar married P. Keerthiraj (31) in 2019, and the couple was staying in Reddipatti. On June 11, Keerthiraj informed Dhanusri’s relatives that she ended her life. Her parents lodged a complaint with the Suramangalam police alleging foul play in their daughter’s death.

Police investigation revealed that Dhanusri died after Keerthiraj assaulted her with a cricket bat. Based on the inquiry, the police registered a case and arrested Keerthiraj.

As the murder took place within seven years of marriage, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Vishnuvardhini conducted an inquiry and submitted a report. The report said that Keerthiraj’s father and mother harassed Dhanusri for dowry. The Suramangalam police arrested D. Periyasamy (60) and his wife P. Ranjani (57) on Sunday and remanded them in prison.