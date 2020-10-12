Couple held for cultivating ganja plants

ERODE

A couple, who cultivated ganja plants on a Public Works Department land, was arrested and 1.25 kg of ganja was seized from them on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the Bungalowpudur police inspected the land located at the rear side of Perumpallam Reservoir and found 20 ganja plants and two persons there. The two were identified as R. Ramesh Kumar (33) and his wife R. Vedachi (30), native of Mettukadu Karattupalayam, and currently residing at K.N. Palayam. The team destroyed the plants and seized ganja from them. The team also seized ₹ 2.56 lakh, obtained out of selling ganja.

Inquiries revealed that the couple was selling ganja through Putri alias Karupayee alias Karupathal (63), who is at large. A case under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was registered and both were arrested. They were produced in the court and lodged at prisons.