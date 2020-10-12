Couple held for cultivating ganja plants

A couple, who cultivated ganja plants on a Public Works Department land, was arrested and 1.25 kg of ganja was seized from them on Monday.
Based on a tip-off, the Bungalowpudur police inspected the land located at the rear side of Perumpallam Reservoir and found 20 ganja plants and two persons there. The two were identified as R. Ramesh Kumar (33) and his wife R. Vedachi (30), native of Mettukadu Karattupalayam, and currently residing at K.N. Palayam. The team destroyed the plants and seized ganja from them. The team also seized ₹ 2.56 lakh, obtained out of selling ganja.
Inquiries revealed that the couple was selling ganja through Putri alias Karupayee alias Karupathal (63), who is at large. A case under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was registered and both were arrested. They were produced in the court and lodged at prisons.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath