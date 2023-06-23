ADVERTISEMENT

Couple held for cheating two medical aspirants in Erode

June 23, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 A couple, who promised two students of admission at a medical college in Ukraine and cheated them of ₹14.96 lakh was arrested by the police. 

S. Kaviyarasu of Kavundapadi had scored low marks in NEET in 2018 and could not get admission in medical colleges in the State. His father Saminathan, a farmer, approached Dhanalakshmi, a temporary worker in Aavin, who told him that her son Johid, 24, was studying in Ukraine. She and her husband Velusamy assured Saminathan that they would secure admission for Kaviyarasu and his friend Varshan at the university and collected the money.

In November 2018, Kaviyarasu and Varshan went to Ukraine and stayed at Johid’s house. But, they did not get admission as promised.

Johid told the duo that since the first semester has started, he would take classes for them. But, both refused and Johid confined the two in a room and threatened them. Johid called their parents and sought money for the second semester.

But, Saminathan suspecting foul play enquired about his son through other students. After learning that the two did not get admissions, Saminathan arranged for their return and they arrived.

The couple refused to return the money and Saminathan lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch police.

After inquiries, a case was registered against the couple and their son. The couple was arrested and lodged at prison.

