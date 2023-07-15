Couple held for cheating investors in Coimbatore

July 15, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Crime Branch has arrested a couple for defrauding investors.

Muthukumarasamy (46) and his wife Valli (39) of Saravanampatti was arrested and had them remanded in judicial custody based on a complaint that they had deceived gullible depositors into investing huge sums of money in the stock brokerage firm they had claimed to be operating.

The couple had allegedly made depositors believe that their firm, SKA Trading, had received investments from clients to the extent of ₹100 crore and that it had the approval of MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited). The depositors were promised three percent returns.

According to the complainant Karthikeyan, he invested ₹36.5 lakh from July 1, 2020 to July 28, 2021, and had received ₹14.22 lakh till August 2022. Thereafter, he was neither paid the interest nor principal.

The couple had even indulged in intimidatory tactics after which Karthikeyan lodged a complaint with the police.

The police complaint also states that a few of Karthikeyan’s acquaintances were also facing the same predicament after making investments to the tune of ₹1.06 crore in the firm.

The couple, who had gone into hiding, was arrested recently.

The Cyber Crime police have, in a press release, instructed other gullible investors in the firm to lodge complaints.

Judicial custody

Two Bihar-based cyber crime offenders remanded in judicial custody

Two persons belonging to Bihar Rampravesh Prasad and Suraj Kumar against whom Coimbatore Cyber Crime police had registered cases under IPC Sections 420, 465, 468, and 66D of IT (Amendment) Act, were arrested and brought from Chattisgarh with a transit warrant by a special team and remanded in judicial custody at the Coimbatore Central Prison on Friday.

The duo were brought from the Durg prison for having committed a crime under Section 420 /34 IPC in Supela Police Station limits in Chattisgarh.

