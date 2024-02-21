ADVERTISEMENT

Couple held for attempting to smuggle ganja inside Erode sub-jail

February 21, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A couple who attempted to handover 30 gm ganja to their son lodged at the district sub-jail was arrested by the police here on Tuesday.

The police said that C. Prathap (21) of Krishna Street and two of his friends were arrested by Erode South police on February 11 for attempting to murder Sathyamoorthy (38) of Mandapam Street. The three were lodged at the sub-jail in Erode.

Prathap’s parents, Chandrasekar (47) and Deepa (41), came to see their son in the prison. When they attempted to handover the ganja, wrapped in a cloth, the prison officials intercepted them and seized the cloth. They found the contraband and a complaint was lodged with the Erode Town police. A case was registered and the two were arrested.

