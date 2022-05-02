Couple held for abducting girl in Namakkal

Namakkal district police nabbed a couple allegedly for kidnapping a 10-year-old girl here on Sunday.

According to the police, the girl who was sleeping on the terrace of their house at Alanganatham along with her mother Kousalya and younger brother was abducted during the early hours of Sunday.

Based on the mother’s complaint, Erumapatti police registered a case and launched a probe.

Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi had formed special teams for the rescue of the girl.

On Monday, the girl was reportedly dropped off by the kidnappers near a petrol bunk in Alanganatham Pirivu. Police rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. Based on information from the girl, police nabbed the accused, Manikandan and his wife Ponmani from Pudukottai here.

According to the police, Saravanan, the girl’s father is a truck driver and he reportedly loaned ₹50,000 to Manikandan. Saravanan has been demanding Manikandan to repay the amount and in a fit of rage the couple abducted the girl.