ADVERTISEMENT

Couple gets three years imprisonment in cheating case in Salem

August 07, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A couple was sentenced to three years imprisonment for cheating on Monday.

Those found guilty were K. Pasuvaraj (48), a resident of Konur near Mettur in Salem district, who owns a furniture shop in Mettur, and his wife, P. Janaki (46).

The couple persuaded S. Chitra (46), a resident of Nangavalli, to invest in their furniture shop by promising more returns. Believing this, in 2015 and 2016, she gave ₹35 lakh to the couple in two instalments. But, she was cheated.

Following this, in June 2018, Chitra lodged a complaint with the Salem District Crime Branch police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police registered a case against Pasuvaraj and Janaki under Sections 420, 294 (b), and 506 (i) of the Indian Penal Code. The case trial was held at the Judicial Magistrate-6 court, and on Monday, the court found the accused persons guilty, awarded them three years imprisonment, and also imposed ₹5,000 fine each.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US