Couple gets three years imprisonment in cheating case in Salem

August 07, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A couple was sentenced to three years imprisonment for cheating on Monday.

Those found guilty were K. Pasuvaraj (48), a resident of Konur near Mettur in Salem district, who owns a furniture shop in Mettur, and his wife, P. Janaki (46).

The couple persuaded S. Chitra (46), a resident of Nangavalli, to invest in their furniture shop by promising more returns. Believing this, in 2015 and 2016, she gave ₹35 lakh to the couple in two instalments. But, she was cheated.

Following this, in June 2018, Chitra lodged a complaint with the Salem District Crime Branch police.

The police registered a case against Pasuvaraj and Janaki under Sections 420, 294 (b), and 506 (i) of the Indian Penal Code. The case trial was held at the Judicial Magistrate-6 court, and on Monday, the court found the accused persons guilty, awarded them three years imprisonment, and also imposed ₹5,000 fine each.

