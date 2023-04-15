Couple from Coimbatre ends life in Salem

April 15, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

A couple from Coimbatore reportedly ended their lives in a hotel in Salem on Friday evening.

According to the police, M. Mohan Babu (57) of BSNL Avenue in Gopal Nagar near Peelamedu in Coimbatore district, who was doing share market business, came to Salem and stayed in a hotel near the new bus stand along with his wife, Jayanthi (50) on April 11. They left Coimbatore on April 5. The couple did not come out of the room from April 12. Doubting this, the hotel staff opened their room on Friday evening and found the couple found dead.

On information, Pallapatti police came to the spot and sent the bodies to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police also seized a note written by the couple. They claimed that due to being unable to pay debts, they had taken this extreme decision. The Pallapatti police registered a case and are investigating further.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

