Couple, friend arrested with drugs in Coimbatore

July 17, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Sunday arrested a couple hailing from Chettipalayam and their friend on charges of possessing synthetic drug methamphetamine and painkiller tablets. The arrested have been identified as S. Mariya (29) of Sangam Nagar on Podanur road at Chettipalayam, her husband A. Shajahan (33) and their friend Yasik Ilahi (25) of Pullukadu at Ukkadam. The Podanur police apprehended them from a place near a liquor outlet at Chettipalayam on Sunday, based on specific information. The trio was found possessing 14 grams of methamphetamine and 100 tablets of tapentadol, a pain reliever used to treat moderate to acute pain. According to the police, Mariya, a homemaker, helped her husband sell the drug. While Ilahi has one previous case against him, Shajahan was involved in five other cases. The police seized four mobile phones from them. The three persons were produced before a magistrate and they were remanded in judicial custody. In a separate case, the Sulur police on Monday arrested a migrant worker with 2 kg of ganja. R. Shiv Kumar Shahani (35), a native of Bihar, was arrested with the contraband from a place near Sulur.