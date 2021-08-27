Couple found dead

ERODE

27 August 2021 00:04 IST

A couple was found dead at their home here on Thursday.

The police said Rajasekar (56) of Muthuvelappan Street was running an Aavin outlet at the Corporation bus terminal.

He was also running a chit and many did not pay him the chit amount due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had also lent money to many who were yet to repay him.

As he could not pay the chit money to others, he and his wife Poongudi (47) were said to be under stress.

On Thursday morning, when their son Pranesh Kumar (25), an engineer, returned home, he found the couple lying unconscious.

They were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital where they died.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan told The Hindu preliminary inquiries pointed out to financial burden on the couple.

The police were examining their mobile phones and further inquiry was on, he said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.