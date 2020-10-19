Couple found dead in well

COIMBATORE

19 October 2020 22:54 IST

A young couple was found dead in the well of a farm at Vadakkipalayam near Coimbatore, where they had been residing and working, late on Sunday.

K. Prabhukumar (25) and his wife Nandhini (22) were found dead in a well in the farm belonging to G. Muruganantham at Thevampadivalasu, near Vadakkipalayam, said the police.

Prabhukumar and Nandhini had been residing in the farm and engaged in agricultural works.

The couple, according to statements given by their relatives to the police, had the habit of consuming alcohol.

The husband and wife reportedly consumed alcohol late on Sunday, following which they had quarrelled, said the police quoting the statement of Prabhukumar’s aunt’s son Mahendrakumar, who was at the house.

During investigation, Mr. Mahendrakumar told the police that Nandhini jumped into the well following the quarrel around 9.30 p.m. and Prabhukumar jumped after her in an attempt to rescue her.

Mr. Mahendrakumar informed the landowner about the incident who in turn alerted the police.

The Fire and Rescue Services took out the bodies of the deceased from the well in the early hours of Monday.

The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital, Pollachi, for post-mortem.

The Vadakkipalayam police have registered a case and started investigation.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.