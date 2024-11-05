Couple found dead in lodge in Coimbatore

A couple, who had checked into a lodge at Gandhipuram, was found dead in their room on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as M. Palanisamy, 39, of Sivakasi and his wife P. Vathsala, 35, residents of VKV Srinagar at Vedapatti near Coimbatore.

The police said that the couple checked into a lodge at Nehru Street in Gandhipuram in the city on November 2. A staffer of the lodge found the couple dead in their room around 4.30 p.m. on Monday. The lodge management immediately alerted the Kattoor police, who shifted the bodies to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police said that the couple ended their lives as they were allegedly depressed over the demise of their son in April this year due to a viral infection. The police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Palanisamy’s brother M. Murugesan.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.