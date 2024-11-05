ADVERTISEMENT

Couple found dead in lodge in Coimbatore

Published - November 05, 2024 06:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A couple, who had checked into a lodge at Gandhipuram, was found dead in their room on Monday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as M. Palanisamy, 39, of Sivakasi and his wife P. Vathsala, 35, residents of VKV Srinagar at Vedapatti near Coimbatore.

The police said that the couple checked into a lodge at Nehru Street in Gandhipuram in the city on November 2. A staffer of the lodge found the couple dead in their room around 4.30 p.m. on Monday. The lodge management immediately alerted the Kattoor police, who shifted the bodies to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police said that the couple ended their lives as they were allegedly depressed over the demise of their son in April this year due to a viral infection. The police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Palanisamy’s brother M. Murugesan. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / suicide

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US