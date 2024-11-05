GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Couple found dead in lodge in Coimbatore

Published - November 05, 2024 06:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A couple, who had checked into a lodge at Gandhipuram, was found dead in their room on Monday. 

The deceased were identified as M. Palanisamy, 39, of Sivakasi and his wife P. Vathsala, 35, residents of VKV Srinagar at Vedapatti near Coimbatore.

The police said that the couple checked into a lodge at Nehru Street in Gandhipuram in the city on November 2. A staffer of the lodge found the couple dead in their room around 4.30 p.m. on Monday. The lodge management immediately alerted the Kattoor police, who shifted the bodies to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police said that the couple ended their lives as they were allegedly depressed over the demise of their son in April this year due to a viral infection. The police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Palanisamy’s brother M. Murugesan. 

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

