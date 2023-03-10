ADVERTISEMENT

Couple found dead in house near Coimbatore

March 10, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A young couple was found dead at their house near Thondamuthur on Thursday. The deceased were identified as P. Ayyasamy, 35, and his wife A. Vennila, 33. According to the police, Ayyasamy was into the sales of used vehicles besides running a shop offering photostat service. The couple allegedly had a debt of about ₹ 1 crore. The neighbours, who had seen the couple last on March 6, sensed a foul smell emanating from the house. They informed the Thondamuthur police who entered the house by breaking open the front door and found the couple dead. The bodies were sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police suspect that the couple ended their lives due to the debt. (Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050) Bihar native arrested The Kovilpalayam police on Friday arrested a migrant worker on charges of growing cannabis (ganja) plants on the premises of his residence. The arrested has been identified as Pintu Kewat, 25. The police said that Kewat grew four cannabis plants. Based on specific information, the police searched the place and plucked the plants, which weighed four kg. He was produced before a court and was remanded in judicial custody. 

