Couple found dead in house in Namakkal

October 28, 2023 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his wife were found dead in their house by neighbours in Namakkal on Friday.

Angamuthu (60), a resident of Poosaripattipudur near Paramathi Velur, ran a barber shop in the locality. Due to age-related ailments, Angamuthu was under treatment. On Thursday, Angamuthu and his wife Jayamani went to sleep as usual. On Friday, after the couple did not come out for hours, the neighbours checked on them. On find the two dead, the neighbours alerted the Nallur police. The police recovered the bodies and sent them to Paramathi Velur Government Hospital. The police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

