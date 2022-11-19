Couple found dead in Erode

November 19, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Unable to repay the housing loan, a couple ended their life at their residence at Kavundapadi here on Saturday.

The police said Thirumoorthy (53) of Ayyampalayam ran a fertilizer shop and his wife Chitra (49) was a homemaker. As the door was not opened in the morning, neighbours informed the couple’s son Karthick Raja who was away. They found the couple dead and the Kavundapadi police were informed. Later, the bodies were sent to the Government Hospital at Gobichettipalayam. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the couple was unable to repay the loan and hence took the extreme decision.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

