Couple ends lives in Salem

August 04, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

Palanisamy (35), a resident of Bodinaickenpatti near Suramangalam, and his wife Seetha (32), both casual labourers, ended their lives following a family dispute on Thursday night. They have two children, aged 14 and 11.

Following a dispute, Seetha went to an unused well in the locality and ended her life. On seeing this, Palanisamy also ended his life.

On information, Suramangalam Fire and Rescue Services personnel came to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the well after an hour of search. The bodies were sent them to the Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The Suramangalam police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

