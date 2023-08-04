HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Couple ends lives in Salem

August 04, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Palanisamy (35), a resident of Bodinaickenpatti near Suramangalam, and his wife Seetha (32), both casual labourers, ended their lives following a family dispute on Thursday night. They have two children, aged 14 and 11.

Following a dispute, Seetha went to an unused well in the locality and ended her life. On seeing this, Palanisamy also ended his life.

On information, Suramangalam Fire and Rescue Services personnel came to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the well after an hour of search. The bodies were sent them to the Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The Suramangalam police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.