Couple ends life

Unhappy over her husband’s addiction to alcohol, a 30-year-old woman ended her life while her husband, who was upset over her death, also ended his life.
Police said Sundarraj (35) and Barathi were working at power looms and had nine-year-old and four-year-old sons. Sundarraj, in inebriated condition, used to quarrel with her frequently. On February 10, a dispute broke between the couple and Barathi took the extreme step. She was given first-aid at a private hospital and later admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital where she died on February 13.
In her dying declaration, she told the police that she took the decision in anger and asked the police not to initiate action against her husband. Learning about his wife’s declaration, Sundarraj too ended his life in front of the Salem GH on Sunday.
Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
