Couple ends life in Salem

March 10, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Salem

A couple ended their lives in Salem on Friday.

According to the police, G. Thangaraj (65) of Manakadu, near Johnsonpet, was running a lathe workshop at Five Roads Sipcot. He took ₹2 lakh from E. Raja (45), a financier of Reddiyur, a year ago. For the past two months, Thangaraj could not pay the interest amount to Raja.

On March 7, Raja went to Thangaraj’s house and verbally abused him. On March 8, Thangaraj came to his lathe workshop and told his son Haribabu that he attempted to end his life. His son and relatives admitted him to a private hospital in Sankar Nagar. On March 9, Thangaraj died.

Unable to bear his demise, his wife, T. Vijaya (58), who was with him in the hospital, also ended her life at the hospital.

On information, the police sent the bodies to Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem. The Suramangalam police registered a case and arrested Raja.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).